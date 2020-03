Secret messages of the despatch riders

The other despatch motorcycles in Mr Trappel’s collection: (from left) the Royal Enfield from England, the BSA from Normandy and the Matchless from the desert campaign in Africa. PICTURE: Craig Brealey The other despatch motorcycles in Mr Trappel’s collection: (from left) the Royal Enfield from England, the BSA from Normandy and the Matchless from the desert campaign in Africa. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

In World Wars I and II top secret messages were hand-delivered by a serviceman or woman on a motorbike. Known as despatch riders, each was armed with a pistol because the enemy knew what they carried in their saddlebags.

The messages were entrusted to the despatch riders because telephone and wireless transmission could be intercepted by the enemy.

England and the Commonwealth employed powerful British-made motorcycles such as the BSA, Matchless and Royal Enfield, and after WWII many of them were painted black and sold to the public.

