Round one gets off

By Peter Argent

Twelve months ago Taylor Walker led the Crows onto South Australia’s premier sporting ground, Adelaide Oval in front of 50,180 passionate supporters in a round one clash against Hawthorn.

In unique, never before seen circumstances AFL football this year began its 2020 campaign - but the AFL has now decided to suspend the competition until at least May 31.

In round one of 2020 winter, a twilight match on Saturday (March 21) Walker, playing his 190th AFL game, was a member of the Adelaide XXII that played the Sydney Swans in twilight match, starting at the revised time of 4.35pm.

