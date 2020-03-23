Right thing to do

Darriea Turley

Gladys Berejiklian and the State Government’s decision to move to a more comprehensive shutdown in NSW, allowing for only essential services to operate, is the right thing to do.

Please listen, and stay home. Although it’s a short term inconvenience the consequences are worth, us all, staying home where we can.

Broken Hill City Council has been very proactive to identify what we can do to reduce any public health risk. Our buildings may have closed but we have worked hard to ensure non-essential services are being delivered to our community online or by telephone.

