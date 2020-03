Park and Pick-up

It’s business as usual, 50s style, at Gloria Jean’s as franchise owner Craig Willoughby passes a coffee to Janice Attard in her car. PICTURE: Annette Northey It’s business as usual, 50s style, at Gloria Jean’s as franchise owner Craig Willoughby passes a coffee to Janice Attard in her car. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

As local businesses call on their more creative side to find ways to keep trading, and at the same time keep services going for the people of Broken Hill, Gloria Jean’s is taking their customers on a journey back in time, fifties style.

Gloria Jean’s franchise owner Craig Willoughby says dine-in is closed, obviously, but that his customers can now get their coffee and meals without even having to get out of their car.

“Dine-in’s closed, but it’s ‘Park and Pick-up’, so they can pre-order by ringing.”

Please log in to read the whole article.