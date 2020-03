Y shuts its doors for now

(Back left) YMCA’s Brenton Hurley, Anthea Booth, Cheryl Day and (front) Jacinta Simmons as they prepare to shut their doors. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (Back left) YMCA’s Brenton Hurley, Anthea Booth, Cheryl Day and (front) Jacinta Simmons as they prepare to shut their doors. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The YMCA Integrated Wellness Centre and Regional Aquatic Centre closed at midday yesterday and will remain so under the government’s new rules.

YMCA Integrated Wellness Centre manager Jacinta Simmons said they had to close after the prime minister announced that gyms and pools would now be closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, it is out of our control - but we need to do it to keep staff, our members and the community safe,” she said.

