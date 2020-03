One last game of bingo

Broken Hill Musicians Club General Manager Michael Boland about to put up the closure sign at the club. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Broken Hill Musicians Club General Manager Michael Boland about to put up the closure sign at the club. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Musicians Club shut at midday yesterday after opening to allow one last bingo game for their regulars.

Manager Michael Boland said a number of local clubs had already shut their doors.

“We had one last bingo session, the people that play are the only ones in here,” he said.

