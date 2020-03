Rare beauty returns

The Little Curlew (centre) with a Masked Lapwing (left) and a Black-Winged Stilt on Box Hollow Lake. PICTURE: Geoff Looney The Little Curlew (centre) with a Masked Lapwing (left) and a Black-Winged Stilt on Box Hollow Lake. PICTURE: Geoff Looney

By Craig Brealey

Birdlife is returning to Menindee with the water and amongst it all is a migratory species that has been rarely seen in NSW for years.

Local birdwatcher and tour guide operator, Geoff Looney, said he was delighted to discover the Little Curlew, a wading bird, beside Box Hollow, a small lake between lakes Pamamaroo and Copi Hollow recently.

There have been few sightings of it since the late 1990s, and Mr Looney has been asked to provide photographs and a report of his find to the NSW Ornithological Review Appraisal Committee.

