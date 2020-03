Surviving is the business

A meeting of Broken Hill’s small businesses has been postponed due to changes from the government regarding COVID-19 measures.

Stone’s on Argent’s Dylan Stone had been working to create a group made up of small businesses that would create a network during these uncertain times.

The interested businesses were set to meet on Thursday for a dinner at the Junction Hotel, however, an announcement by the prime minister on Sunday saw all cafes, pubs and clubs shut unless they offer takeaway meals.

