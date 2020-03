Mulga keeps eye on food supply

Mulga Hill Tavern’s Dean Trengove is working to ensure supply to home-care clients.PICTURE: Kara de Groot Mulga Hill Tavern’s Dean Trengove is working to ensure supply to home-care clients.PICTURE: Kara de Groot

The Mulga Hill Tavern is concerned about possible food shortages as they help feed 120 locals through a home-care service.

The Mulga’s Dean Trengove said for the time being they are offering meals through their drive thru.

“We will continue to do that as long as it is possible, as long as it is allowed,” he said.

