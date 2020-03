Meals centre food gift a ‘godsend’

St Vincent de Paul Society’s Bishop Fox Meals Centre volunteer Sue McLennan serving up a meal. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson St Vincent de Paul Society’s Bishop Fox Meals Centre volunteer Sue McLennan serving up a meal. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The St Vincent de Paul Society Broken Hill’s Bishop Fox Meals Centre has been on a rollercoaster ride thanks to the coronavirus.

The meals centre Kitchen Supervisor Daina Cherry was concerned she would need to close due to being unable to secure food supplies from local supermarkets.

But thanks to a generous donation of food from the Demo Club after their closure, the centre is able to remain open.

