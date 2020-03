Far West barrier proposal

By Emily McInerney

Councillor Tom Kennedy would like to see Broken Hill, Wilcannia and Menindee isolated from the rest of NSW to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At Wednesday night’s Council meeting, Clr Kennedy put forward a last-minute motion to isolate the three towns.

He said he wanted the Silver City, and the communities reliant on it, to take effective isolation measures.

