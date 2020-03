Don’t block it, just use TP

John and Cathy Lehmann Plumbing’s (from left) Hagen Grose, John Lehmann and Saxon Grose, keeping their 1.5m distance between each other. The business is still working as per usual but Mr Lehmann has stressed to the community not to make it unnecessarily difficult for them by flushing items other than toilet paper down the toilet. PICTURE: Callum Marshall John and Cathy Lehmann Plumbing’s (from left) Hagen Grose, John Lehmann and Saxon Grose, keeping their 1.5m distance between each other. The business is still working as per usual but Mr Lehmann has stressed to the community not to make it unnecessarily difficult for them by flushing items other than toilet paper down the toilet. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

With toilet paper flying off the supermarket shelves, a local plumber has reminded the community not to flush similar items down the toilet if you’re out of toilet paper

John Lehmann, of John and Cathy Lehmann Plumbing, said the issue wasn’t a problem in Broken Hill yet but warned the community to not clog up the town’s pipes with items such as newspaper, tissues or rags instead.

The issue was another reminder to not hoard toilet paper, he highlighted.

