Learning never stops

From left: Parent Emma Johnson, student Claudia Shoobridge and Morgan Street Public School teachers Mel Moldenhauer and Emma Shepard exchanging learning packs yesterday morning. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Parent Emma Johnson, student Claudia Shoobridge and Morgan Street Public School teachers Mel Moldenhauer and Emma Shepard exchanging learning packs yesterday morning. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Morgan Street Public School set up stalls in front of the school for families to pick up learning packs for students.

Principal Scott Sanford said the stalls were a way for families and students who have elected to stay home from school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to pick up their schoolwork.

“This is a way we can continue the students’ learning,” said Mr Sanford. “Our teachers have been amazing over the last 48 hours putting the learning packs together.”

