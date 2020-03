Team Of The Decade

Jarred Paull has been named as captain of local cricket's team of the decade. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Peter Argent

To celebrate the past decade of cricket in the Silver City, after discussions with a variety of local officials and plenty of research and observations, I have selected my Silver City cricket “Team of the Decade”, 2010-2020, to complement the football side, picked last year.

The Central Magpies won six titles in this period - including five in a row from 2012/13 - have five players in this team, including openers Justin Heath and Cameron Wells, and the skipper Jarred Paull batting at number three.

In the middle order is Adam Rhodes, while Dave O’Mally is one of the team’s quicks.

