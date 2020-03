Sartori rises to challenge

Ray Sartori shows off the blazer he earned when he played against Yugoslavia, the European champions of 1949. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Ray Sartori shows off the blazer he earned when he played against Yugoslavia, the European champions of 1949. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

2016

A young Ray Sartori rode a Triumph, an immaculate machine with brass over the spokes and a big aerial with a flag on the back.

He would polish it every Friday and go out riding the streets of Broken Hill.

