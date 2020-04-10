Police out in force

Barrier Highway Patrol’s Constable Ronald Waters and Constable Shanon Pearce remind locals that police are still conducting RBTs. PICTURE: Myles Burt Barrier Highway Patrol’s Constable Ronald Waters and Constable Shanon Pearce remind locals that police are still conducting RBTs. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Random breath tests are still being conducted and extra police will be patrolling the Barrier Police District this Easter weekend.

Whilst there has been some confusion over whether police are still conducting random breath tests due worries of spreading COVID-19, Barrier PD Superintendent Andrew Spliet said that police still have the power to conduct RBTs.

Police have personal protective equipment that they can use during testing and are able to keep 1.5 metres away from the driver once they’ve conducted the test.

