BDT deliverer Mark Hille, wearing rubber gloves as a safety precaution, rolls a few papers to get his eye in for a big Barrier Truth Good Friday edition. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Michael Murphy

Barrier Truth is back in a weekly format thanks to the wonderful efforts of one man in particular, Robert Williamson.

The former Zinc Mine electrical apprentice, who is now Toll Resources Chief Operating Officer, jumped on the phone with the BDT as soon as he heard the news the city’s paper had suspended printing operations.

Robert has been busy behind the scenes developing a business plan and raising advertising support to help the newspaper cover costs to print a weekly addition.

