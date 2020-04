Here’s hoping for many happy returns

Kate McBride with her pet, Kora, by the Darling River at Tolarno Station on her birthday. PICTURE: Supplied Kate McBride with her pet, Kora, by the Darling River at Tolarno Station on her birthday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

Kate McBride of Tolarno Station has celebrated what she described as her best birthday so far.

Just days after water flowed past the historic homestead on the Darling River for the first time in years about a fortnight ago, it rained and last week Kate turned 22.

“It was the best birthday present you could ever receive,” she told the BDT.

