Community rallies as footy hit hard

Steve Quinn is volunteering his time at the headquarters of Broken Hill football. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Steve Quinn is volunteering his time at the headquarters of Broken Hill football. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

As with most community groups, AFL Broken Hill is feeling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition has been put on hold pending advice from the AFL whether a reduced season is possible or whether 2020 will see a year of no football in Broken Hill.

“It is a unique landscape we find ourselves in,” AFL BH Chairman Andrew Schmidt said.

