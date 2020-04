Rapid virus tests

Glen Symons, Senior Scientist and Laboratory Manager at Broken Hill Health Service, with the GeneXpert machine. PICTURE: Supplied Glen Symons, Senior Scientist and Laboratory Manager at Broken Hill Health Service, with the GeneXpert machine. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill now has access to rapid testing for emergency coronavirus cases with an hour-and-a-half turnaround.

Far West Local Health District Chief Executive Umit Agis said during the week that they had access to a repurposed GeneXpert machine.

“We will be using that for emergency purposes not as a routine; we only have limited kits available,” Mr Agis said.

