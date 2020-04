Jan puts herself out to pasture

DANNS owner Jan Bennetts is retiring after 41 years on the job. PICTURE: Myles Burt DANNS owner Jan Bennetts is retiring after 41 years on the job. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After 41 years of managing DANNS, owner Jan Bennetts will be retiring this weekend after selling her business.

Ms Bennetts has been running the livestock fodder and pet supply shop since 1979.

After many decades of serving graziers, horse riders and pet owners, Ms Bennetts said she’ll definitely miss the place when she retires today.

