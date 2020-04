Anzac spirit

Heather Doldissen gives her great-grandfather, Andy Patterson, a kiss on Anzac Day in 1985. PICTURE: BDT Heather Doldissen gives her great-grandfather, Andy Patterson, a kiss on Anzac Day in 1985. PICTURE: BDT

By Craig Brealey

On this extraordinary Anzac Day that will pass with neither march nor official service we remember the extraordinary life of Andy Patterson who rode in the last great cavalry charge in history at Beersheba in World War One.

Mr Patterson never missed an Anzac Day service at the war memorial in Argent Street where he always turned out in full uniform and wearing the famous slouch hat of the Light Horse adorned with an emu feather.

He stood straight to attention for the playing of the Last Post, well into very old age. When he died in 1989 he was the last and best known Broken Hill veteran of the “Great War”.

