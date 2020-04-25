Vale Heather Powell

Heather Powell in front of the Trades Hall in 2000, and (inset) on a BIC Badge in 1991. Heather Powell in front of the Trades Hall in 2000, and (inset) on a BIC Badge in 1991.

By Michael Murphy

The Barrier Industrial Council yesterday paid tribute to union stalwart Heather Powell, who passed away last Sunday, aged 74.

Heather was the first female union Secretary in Broken Hill, serving with the Broken Hill Branch of the Federated Clerks Union for 23 years from 1977.

In 1994, Heather took on the additional position of Secretary of the Shop Assistants’ Union and, in 1998, as Organiser with the newly-formed Broken Hill branch of Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association.

