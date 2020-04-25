ORL outlook good

Some of the action during an ORL Sevens competition last year.

By Emily Ferguson

Outback Rugby League could make a start in the coming months after NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) decided to work towards a shortened season to ensure the game can be played this year.

On Wednesday the NSWRL Board established a plan to re-start community rugby league activities from July 2020, while the plan is still subject to reviews and changes.

The re-start of senior competitions as with most winter sports will favour towards returning on July 18, with a return to training on July 1, depending on the status of the public health in the meantime. The start date of July 18 will be further reviewed and confirmed on June 1, subject to the existing Government advice available at the time.

