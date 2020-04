Jube taking shape

Michael Armstrong working in the Rayner Room. PICTURE: Supplied Michael Armstrong working in the Rayner Room. PICTURE: Supplied

While there is no sign yet of the local AFL season starting, work on the $3m upgrade to Jubilee Oval is continuing as the project nears completion.

The development was due to have finished at the end of March but a number of additions have seen the original concept expanded.

“There has been quite a few variations,” AFL Broken Hill Chairman Andrew Schmidt said.

