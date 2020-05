One of the Robins’ best

Tim Ferguson with his Lionel Johnston Medal in 2007. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Tim Ferguson with his Lionel Johnston Medal in 2007. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily Ferguson

I thought I would begin with a local sporting legend close to my heart - the first and only West Football Club player to have won the Lionel Johnston Medal, Tim Ferguson.

From his first game in red and black at the age of 9, Tim has been loyal to the West Football Club, a lover of AFL and a hard nut of the local league. Known for putting his head over the ball and always being at the bottom of the pack, although a premiership eluded him he is high up with the best of the league.

Ferguson captained his club from a young age, winning a junior premiership in Under 15s in 1988, where the side went through undefeated. He played soccer as a youngster before starting AFL to play with his friends.

