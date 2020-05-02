Aldi eyes Broken Hill

An aerial view of the supermarket plans on Galena Street, near Wills Street. An aerial view of the supermarket plans on Galena Street, near Wills Street.

By Emily McInerney

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is planning to build a new store in the city.

The site for the new building has been marked on Galena Street, next to the Westside Plaza.

The development application was lodged recently with the Broken Hill City Council and includes a plan for the 1,776 square metre building at 6.4metres high, signage and a 91-space car park.

