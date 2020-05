Chelsea’s story helps raise awareness

Breast cancer survivor Chelsea Anderson with her story featured in Letters of Love; as part of a So Brave initiative. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A Broken Hill woman’s story of survival has been published in a book to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

‘Letters of Love to our new breast friend’ is a fundraising book produced by the charity ‘So Brave’, and features a story by Chelsea Anderson.

Chelsea was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2018 at the age of 31.

