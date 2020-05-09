Lucky in love

Olga and Dino de Franceschi, May 2020. PICTURE: Supplied Olga and Dino de Franceschi, May 2020. PICTURE: Supplied

By Annette Northey

When Olga and Dino de Franceschi celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, May 14, in their new home of Adelaide, they will do so with the most cherished memories of the Silver City, family and friends they love so dearly.

To date though, they haven’t had much luck with their milestone anniversaries. The night before their 50th wedding anniversary, Olga broke her hip and was flown to Adelaide.

This time around, they will celebrate quietly with their daughter Paula and son-in-law Shane in Adelaide, instead of celebrating in Broken Hill with extended family and friends.

