Wyness leaves legacy of film

Derek Wyness (1945-2020)

One of the driving forces behind a golden era of film-making in the Silver City during the 1970s has been lost to Broken Hill.

Derek Wyness died on Thursday, April 30. He was aged 75.

Derek was born on January 31, 1945, in Wanganui, New Zealand, where he went to school before training as a teacher at the Auckland Teachers’ College.

