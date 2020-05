Popular Southie wins the draw

Mark Keenan looking quite chuffed after he won the South Football Club's $10,000 Cash Draw. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Last weekend the South Broken Hill Football Club hosted a $10,000 Cash Draw as a raffle fundraiser for the club.

The raffle was originally planned as a social event for members at the club, but with recent restrictions, the SFC were forced to change it to an online draw. The club hosted a Facebook Live via their Facebook page where they announced the winner of the raffle was south faithful, Mark Keenan.

South Football Club Chairman Luke Hendry said the football club is hoping to make this an annual fundraising event.

