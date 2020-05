Robins hit 120

West Football Club President Wincen Cuy and the rest of the Robins are still celebrating the 120th anniversary of the club. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson West Football Club President Wincen Cuy and the rest of the Robins are still celebrating the 120th anniversary of the club. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Yesterday marked 120 years of the West Football Club and despite the pandemic resulting in a lack of football, the Robins are proud of this anniversary.

On May 15, 1900, footballers from the West Broken Hill electorate division held a meeting on Saturday night at the Criterion Hotel.

The meeting resulted in the forming of a club that was to be called the West Broken Hill Football Club and the colours chosen were Red and Black. Since that day 120 years ago the West Football Club has grown and persevered.

