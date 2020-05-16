No signs of deadly virus
Saturday, 16th May, 2020
The ‘drive-thru’ testing clinic at the Musicians Club carpark.
By Emily McInerney
The city has been COVID-free for six weeks and the health service is seeing an improvement in flu presentations compared to this time last year.
Almost 912 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Broken Hill, and the city has been COVID-free for more than 40 days.
Testing at the ‘drive-thru’ station had been a success with 70 tests conducted.
