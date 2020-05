Ice-cream truck rings a few Bells

The 1960-model ice-cream truck that Bells Milk Bar owner Jason King intends to restore to its former glory. PICTURE: Jason King The 1960-model ice-cream truck that Bells Milk Bar owner Jason King intends to restore to its former glory. PICTURE: Jason King

By Annette Northey

Bells Milk Bar owner Jason King’s long-held dream of owning and operating an ice-cream truck will soon be reality, and his vision for the pleasure icon of yesteryear may just turn out to be a modern-day marvel.

With the help of a generous interest-free loan from Foundation Broken Hill, Jason has purchased an original 1960 ice-cream truck from a vendor in Adelaide and is planning on restoring it to its original gleaming state.

A number of events and changes over the years has forced Jason to look at new ways to do business.

