The numbers don’t stack up yet

By Annette Northey

With the state government’s easing of restrictions having begun yesterday, Broken Hill pubs and clubs with the capacity for in-house dining have said allowing 10 people to be seated in their dining areas at any one time is just too little to allow them to reopen.

Overall, operating costs are cited as the most prohibitive, even though many of the establishments contacted by the Barrier Truth have accessed the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme to retain staff.

One hotel licensee expressed the general sentiment succinctly by saying it wasn’t worth turning the lights on for ten people.

