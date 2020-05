Clint’s a top tradie

Australia’s Male Tradie of the Year, Clint Pearce, with his truck that will receive a new logo as part of the prize that he won. PICTURE: Annette Northey Australia’s Male Tradie of the Year, Clint Pearce, with his truck that will receive a new logo as part of the prize that he won. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Local plumber Clint Pearce has taken out this year’s prestigious Australian Male Tradie of the Year award.

This year’s Invoice2go-sponsored award winners were announced on May 7.

There are four award categories, the other four being Female Tradie of the Year, New Tradie of the Year, and Community Tradie of the Year.

