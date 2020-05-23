Ground zero for grey nomads

(From Left) Tanja and Jurg Jucker (Switzerland) and Joan and Simon Mansell (UK), stand proud alongside their European camper trucks at the Broken Hill Racecourse. PICTURE: Annette Northey (From Left) Tanja and Jurg Jucker (Switzerland) and Joan and Simon Mansell (UK), stand proud alongside their European camper trucks at the Broken Hill Racecourse. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Two very gracious international couples have spent the nine weeks on the camping grounds at the Broken Hill Racecourse wagering their long-awaited departure dates on the whim of two state premiers.

Couples Simon and Joan Mansell, from the United Kingdom, and Jurg and Tanja Jucker, from Switzerland, found themselves stranded at the Racecourse camping grounds after all council camping grounds in NSW were ordered closed to travellers.

Having no fixed address in Australia, they were deemed eligible to stay where they were. Now, nine weeks on, they are holding out for the Premier of Western Australia to open his state’s borders and for the Premier of New South Wales to allow travellers to roam freely within her state again.

Please log in to read the whole article.