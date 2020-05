Ron’s golden celebration

ABC Saturday Breakfast presenter Ron Josephs has celebrated 50 years long and wonderful years in the radio industry. PICTURE: Myles Burt ABC Saturday Breakfast presenter Ron Josephs has celebrated 50 years long and wonderful years in the radio industry. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Local radio identity and ABC’s Saturday Breakfast presenter Ron Josephs celebrated 50 years in the radio industry last week.

Starting in 1970 at 2BH when the studio used to be located in Union Street, Mr Josephs has worked at a variety of radio stations from Broken Hill to Swan Hill, Adelaide and Mildura.

Mr Josephs, who is currently working from home in his own makeshift broadcast studio, said he celebrated the radio milestone in the comfort of his residence.

