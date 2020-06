Radford rallies for mental health

Businessman Steve Radford is fundraising to create awareness about men's mental health. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Myles Burt

In just over a week, Steve Radford has raised around $37,000 for Lifeline in the name of men’s mental health awareness.

Mr Radford, in collaboration with Lifeline Broken Hill, has been raising money in exchange for him to undertake a challenge chosen by the public.

Mr Radford said he got the idea after being challenged to participate in a social media challenge for men’s mental health by an employee.

