Happy days here again

General Manager of the Musicians Club Michael Boland measuring 1.5m to ensure enough space is provided in each area of the club. PICTURE: Emily McInerney General Manager of the Musicians Club Michael Boland measuring 1.5m to ensure enough space is provided in each area of the club. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

From Monday, Broken Hill residents can finally have their ‘happy hour’.

As of June 1, the number of patrons allowed in those kinds of hospitality venues will increase from 10 currently to 50, well ahead of schedule, in a bid to revive the economy.

General Manager of the Musicians Club, Michael Boland said they would be open from 10am, Monday.

Please log in to read the whole article.