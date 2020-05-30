Options for local footy

Some of the action in last year’s Lightning Cup men’s final. Some of the action in last year’s Lightning Cup men’s final.

By Emily Ferguson

AFL Broken Hill and its four local clubs took part in a WebEx meeting with AFL NSW on Wednesday evening.

The AFL spoke to the challenges faced with COVID-19 and the pathway for football to move forward in 2020.

Following the presentation, AFL BH and the presidents of the four local clubs met and were unanimous in agreeing to work together to have football played locally this year.

Please log in to read the whole article.