Show of support

Taunoa Bugmy and Cory Paulson ahead of today’s Black Lives Matter gathering. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Taunoa Bugmy and Cory Paulson ahead of today’s Black Lives Matter gathering. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Two local Aboriginal community members have organised a Black Lives Matter gathering to give the community a chance to have a much-needed conversation.

Cory Paulson and Taunoa Bugmy have arranged the Black Lives Matter event in Sturt Park from 10am today. The gathering is for the community, which will see local activist speakers share their stories and voice their grief.

Black Lives Matter is an international activist movement, originating in the African American community.

