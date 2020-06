Ripper’s wheels keep on turning

Steve and Nick Radford on board a ‘Ripper’ emergency buggy for the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Steve and Nick Radford on board a ‘Ripper’ emergency buggy for the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill AFL is saying “you littler Ripper” after the donation of a motorised buggy for use as an emergency ambulance at the Jubilee Oval.

League President Andrew Schmidt said they were very grateful for the donation from the Radford family.

“Last year, Gary Radford called me and asked if we had a motorised ambulance for the Jubilee Oval,” he said.

