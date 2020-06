Our man about the big house

Broken Hill's Mat Garrick is a housemate on the new season of Big Brother. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill’s soon-to-be favourite Big Brother housemate, Mat Garrick, will grace our screens this Monday when the show premieres.

Garrick went through a lengthy process to become a contestant on the show, but it was all worth it for the great experience he had.

He said he threw his hat in the ring for Survivor and saw that Big Brother was coming back.

