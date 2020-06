Karen Kemp OAM

Karen Kemp OAM with Elle, an 11-year-old dog she adopted in 2018. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Karen Kemp OAM with Elle, an 11-year-old dog she adopted in 2018. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill’s Karen Kemp was awarded with an Order of Australia Medal during the Queen’s Birthday Honours last weekend.

Mrs Kemp was recognised for her service to nursing and the community.

She has worked with Southern Cross Care since 2019, but had previously worked with the Far West Local Health District for more than 30 years.

