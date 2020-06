Southern gem opens market

Patricia Johnson, owner Nardia Keenan and Sonja O’Keefe were busy preparing last week for the official launch of Broken Hill Vintage Grocer at Hegarty’s Hall on Patton Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt Patricia Johnson, owner Nardia Keenan and Sonja O’Keefe were busy preparing last week for the official launch of Broken Hill Vintage Grocer at Hegarty’s Hall on Patton Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

South Broken Hill will finally be getting its own supermarket as Nardia Keenan prepares to open Broken Hill Vintage Grocer today.

Operating out of Hegarty’s Hall next door to the South Broken Hill Pub on Patton Street, Ms Keenan will be opening the shop doors from 10am.

Ms Keenan decided to open up a South-based grocer after hearing how hard it was for some elderly south residents to get food.

