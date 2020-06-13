Sixty years of smooth sailing

Bonnie and Rino Piotto will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 18. Bonnie and Rino Piotto will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 18.

By Annette Northey

Broken Hill couple Bonnie and Rino Piotto will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday and will do so with nothing but beautiful memories of their dependable and care-free partnership.

Bonnie James and Rino Piotto were married on June 18, 1960, at St Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Murton Street. But that wasn’t their first choice of venue for the ceremony. The Cathedral was temporarily closed at the time because it was having a new roof put on, so they couldn’t have the service there.

Bonnie said there were a lot of weddings that day.

