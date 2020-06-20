Majority rules out 2020 AFL BH season

West versus Central in round one last year. The Robins were the only team keen on the shortened 2020 season proposal.

By Emily Ferguson

AFL Broken Hill’s proposal of a nine-round seniors season was not supported by the majority of the local clubs.

The board of AFL Broken Hill held a meeting with the four local clubs last Monday where a proposal for a modified football season was tabled and the clubs had until Wednesday to respond.

The option was for a nine-game season with two finals commencing on Saturday, July 18 with the grand final on Saturday, September 26.

