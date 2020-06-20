It’s unanimous: ORL vote to play

By Emily Ferguson

Outback Rugby League is set to return after a unanimous vote from all four clubs that want to play this year.

The Menindee Yabbies, Wilcannia Boomerangs, Parntu Warriors Wilcannia and the Silver City Scorpions will all field a men’s senior sides when the 2020 Musicians Club Outback Rugby League Premiership tentatively starts on Sunday, July 26.

New South Wales Rugby League Far West Competitions Support Officer Dallas Reeves said the clubs deserve the credit for the 2020 season commencing.

