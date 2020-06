Support not high and dry

(From left) Sandra Gordon-Smith, Lee Johnston and Adrian Kent-Johnston display some of the magnificent prizes on offer at the upcoming fundraiser for ovarian cancer awareness. PICTURE: Annette Northey (From left) Sandra Gordon-Smith, Lee Johnston and Adrian Kent-Johnston display some of the magnificent prizes on offer at the upcoming fundraiser for ovarian cancer awareness. PICTURE: Annette Northey

A local high tea for ovarian cancer awareness, cancelled in March because of coronavirus restrictions, will go ahead as planned when guidelines allow.

The high tea, for which 125 tickets have been sold, is being organised by a handful of passionate and dedicated local supporters who are working busily behind the scenes to ensure the event is successful in raising awareness for this insidious disease.

Brendan Barlow has donated the venue, the Old Brewery, for the cause and the event will be hosted by none other than Shelita Buffet.

